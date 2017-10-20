BBC Sport - Great Britain's Lauren Williams wins World Taekwondo title
GB's Williams wins World Taekwondo title
- From the section Taekwondo
Great Britain's Lauren Williams wins gold in the women's -67kg final at the World Taekwondo Championships in London, after beating reigning champion Ruth Gbagbi 43-23.
