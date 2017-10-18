BBC Sport - World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Jade Jones aiming for gold on London return
Jade Jones aiming for gold on London return
- From the section Taekwondo
Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones is looking forward to competing at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix, her first tournament in London since her gold there in 2012.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired