World Taekwondo & Para Taekwondo: BBC coverage times

World Taekwondo & Para Taekwondo on the BBC Venue: Copper Box, London, England Dates: 19-22 October Coverage: Watch live on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage from the World Para-Taekwondo Championships and World Taekwondo Grand Prix at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Coverage will be available on the BBC Sport website and app plus Connected TVs from 19-22 October.

Three years before the sport's debut at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the World Para-Taekwondo Championships come to London on 19 October, with more than 100 global athletes competing.

Britain's three-time European champion Amy Truesdale will hope to win gold in front of her home crowd as competitors seek ranking points towards qualify for the Paralympics.

From 20-22 October, double world champion Bianca Walkden will look to complete a hat-trick of Grand Prix golds in the +73kg category this season.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones will hope to improve on her -57kg bronze at the World Championships in South Korea, while world silver medallist Mahama Cho will seek to secure his second heavyweight gold of this year's series.

BBC coverage times

Times are BST and subject to late changes.

World Para-Taekwondo Championships

Thursday, 19 October

10:00-19:00, Connected TV and online

World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Friday, 20 October

19:00-22:00, Connected TV and online

Events include: Men's +80kg, women's -67kg semi finals and final (evening session)

Saturday, 21 October

11:30-14:30, Connected TV and online (repeat of Friday's evening session)

19:00-22:00, Connected TV and online

Events include: Women's -57kg semi finals and final (evening session)

Sunday 22 October

18:00-20:00, Connected TV and online

Events include: Women's -49kg, men's -80kg semi finals and final (evening session)