World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Bianca Walkden wins heavyweight gold

World champion Bianca Walkden (left) won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Britain's Bianca Walkden secured her third successive global title by claiming heavyweight gold at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Morocco.

Walkden, 25, defended her +73kg world crown in June, before winning a maiden Grand Prix in Moscow last month.

She credits "new found belief" for her 7-1 defeat of London 2012 gold medallist Milicia Mandic in Morocco.

Team-mate and world silver medallist Mahama Cho claimed the men's heavyweight title.

The 28-year-old beat Russian Roman Kuznetsov 8-7 in the final following a dramatic 17-15 sudden-death semi-final defeat of South Korea's Kyo-Don In.

Top seed Walkden had been struggling with flu in the build up to the competition and admitted afterwards that she struggled in the opening rounds.

"I am really shocked to still win after the whole year of coming through so many tough fights," she told BBC Sport.

"I have belief in myself though now and I have the confidence that I'm becoming one of the best and no-matter what happens I don't want to give up - I just want to come out on top."

Elsewhere, world championship bronze medallist Damon Sansum exited in the quarter-finals of the men's -80kg division.

Sunday's action will see double -57kg Olympic champion Jade Jones compete for the first time since claiming bronze at the World Championships in June.

Fellow World bronze medallist Bradley Sinden will compete in the men's -68kg division.