Bianca Walkden wins first World Taekwondo Grand Prix title

Bianca Walkden won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Britain's Bianca Walkden won her first World Taekwondo Grand Prix title by beating South Korean Kim Bich-na.

Walkden, who defended her world +67kg crown in June, put in a dominant display to win 14-0 in Moscow, Russia.

The 25-year-old's victory qualifies her for the new World Taekwondo Grand Slam, which will debut in China next year.

She won gold at the 2016 Grand Prix Final but this was her first title as part of qualification for that end of season event.

"Another one ticked off, am so happy," she posted on social media.

Fellow Briton and world bronze medallist Damon Sansum (-80kg) and rising star Max Cater (-58kg) compete later on Saturday.

British Olympic champion Jade Jones is missing the event after taking a break from the sport following the World Championships, while Rio 2016 silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad is preparing for the World University Games.