World Taekwondo Championships 2017: Great Britain's Jade Jones takes bronze

Jones' best finish at the World Championships was silver in 2011

World Taekwondo Championships Venue: T1 Arena, Muju, South Korea Dates: 24-30 June Coverage: BBC Red Button, connected TV and online

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones took a bronze medal in the World Taekwondo Championships after losing in the semi-finals to Ah-Reum Lee on Friday.

The Welsh fighter, 24, was beaten 14-8 by the home favourite in South Korea.

Jones, a 2011 world silver medallist, was guaranteed a bronze for reaching the semi-finals - but her wait to complete a career grand slam continues.

She currently holds the European Championships, European Games and World Grand Prix titles.