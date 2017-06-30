World Taekwondo Championships 2017: Great Britain's Jade Jones takes bronze

Jade Jones
Jones' best finish at the World Championships was silver in 2011
World Taekwondo Championships
Venue: T1 Arena, Muju, South Korea Dates: 24-30 June
Coverage: BBC Red Button, connected TV and online

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones took a bronze medal in the World Taekwondo Championships after losing in the semi-finals to Ah-Reum Lee on Friday.

The Welsh fighter, 24, was beaten 14-8 by the home favourite in South Korea.

Jones, a 2011 world silver medallist, was guaranteed a bronze for reaching the semi-finals - but her wait to complete a career grand slam continues.

She currently holds the European Championships, European Games and World Grand Prix titles.

