BBC Sport - World Taekwondo Championships: Britain's Mahama Cho loses world final to Abdoul Issoufou
Britain's Cho loses world final to Issoufou
- From the section Taekwondo
Britain's Mahama Cho loses the heavyweight (+87kg) final 9-4 to Niger's Abdoul Issoufou at the World Taekwondo Championships in South Korea.
