World Taekwondo Championships: Lutalo Muhammad out as Mahama Cho wins

Lutalo Muhammad also won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics

World Taekwondo Championships Venue: T1 Arena, Muju, South Korea Dates: 24-30 June Coverage: BBC Red Button, connected TV and online

Britain's Lutalo Muhammad suffered a shock second-round exit at the World Taekwondo Championships in South Korea as heavyweight Mahama Cho guaranteed the GB team a second medal.

Olympic silver medallist Muhammad, 26, was beaten 6-21 by Kazakh Asian Championships silver medallist Smaiyl Duisebay in the -87kg division.

It was his first event after his defeat in the -80kg final at Rio 2016.

Rio Olympian Cho beat Iran's Sajjad Mardani 14-1 in the quarter-finals.

The 27-year-old, who lost the +80kg bronze medal match at Rio 2016, saw off 2013 World silver medallist Mardani to progress to the semi-finals.

He has now secured at least a bronze in Muju - the first major medal of his career.

Mahama Cho was born in the Ivory Coast but moved to the UK as a child

"I had one job to do today and that's what I've done," he said.

"I'm really happy with the performance but I'm not done yet and I want that gold tomorrow.

"That major medal has been a long time waiting so it's just nice to be in this position. I'm going to come back with the same mind frame and play the game right."

Shock defeat for Muhammad

As with previous major events outside the Olympics, Muhammad was competing in the heavier non-Olympic -87kg division.

He had looked strong in a convincing 36-1 defeat of Grenada fighter Fronzie Charles in the opening round, but was unable to avenge last year's agonising defeat in Rio.

Elsewhere Briton Jade Slavin was beaten in the last 16 by Mexico's Maria Espinoza on golden point in the -73kg category.

And Bianca Walkden will contest the +73kg semi-final on Wednesday, having secured at least bronze.