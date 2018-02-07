Commonwealth Games 2018: Paul Drinkhall named in England squad

England won five medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth champion Paul Drinkhall has been named in England's squad for the 2018 Games in Australia.

Drinkhall, who won gold in the mixed doubles with wife Joanna at Glasgow 2014, will compete at his fourth Games.

Liam Pitchford, Sam Walker, Kelly Sibley and Tin-Tin Ho, all of whom also won medals in 2014, feature in a squad of eight able-bodied and three para players.

The Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast run from 4 to 15 April.

Ho was 15 when she won silver in the mixed doubles with Pitchford, who helped Drinkhall and Walker win silver in the men's team event.

"We want to win the team gold," said the 28-year-old Drinkhall. "That's the first event and the first priority.

"For us, we've got the experience even though we're a young team, and we're up there with the favourites."

Table tennis squad: Paul Drinkhall, Tin-Tin Ho, Daniel McBeath, Denise Payet, Liam Pitchford, Kelly Sibley, Maria Tsaptsinos, Sam Walker.

Para squad: Kim Daybell, Felicity Pickard, Ross Wilson.