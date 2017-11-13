BBC Sport - Belfast club Ormeau break into professional UK table tennis elite

Belfast club break into UK table tennis elite

Four-year-old Belfast club Ormeau break into the professional UK table tennis elite as they beat Scottish outfit North Ayrshire in the first Premier British League contest to be held in Ireland.

