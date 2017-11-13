BBC Sport - Belfast club Ormeau break into professional UK table tennis elite
Belfast club break into UK table tennis elite
- From the section Table tennis
Four-year-old Belfast club Ormeau break into the professional UK table tennis elite as they beat Scottish outfit North Ayrshire in the first Premier British League contest to be held in Ireland.
