Table Tennis World Cup: London awarded rights to host 2018 tournament

England's men won bronze at the World Team Championships in 2016, earning them a Team World Cup berth

England has been awarded the right to host the 2018 Table Tennis Team World Cup, which will be held in London.

The event will take place at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from 22-25 February.

It will be the first major table tennis-only event to be held in London since Wembley hosted the 1954 World Championships.

"London is a very special place for the International Table Tennis Federation," said ITTF president Thomas Weikert.

"It is where we were founded in 1926, and where we held our first World Championships in the same year."

A total of 12 men's and 12 women's teams will compete at the event.

England's men qualified by virtue of winning a bronze medal at last year's World Team Championships, while the women's team will take a host-nation place.