Table Tennis England secures £9m funding after members vote to back reforms

Table Tennis England will now receive £9m between 2017 and 2021

Table Tennis England has secured £9m in funding after voting to back reforms.

The body had previously rejected the changes, freezing the contribution made to the game by Sport England.

Changes, including the way board members are appointed, are needed to ensure its governance meets UK Sport and Sport England rules.

Table tennis had been only one of two sports, along with mountaineering, which did not have an agreed plan for complying with the reforms.

Table Tennis England chairman Sandra Deaton said she was "delighted" the reforms had now been passed.

"The suspension of funding has caused cash-flow problems and reputational damage and restoring it was our top priority," she said.

"I cannot understate how important this result is for the future of our sport. It gives us the chance to move forward with confidence and to deliver our programmes for the benefit of all our members."