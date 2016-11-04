BBC Sport - Paul Drinkhall salutes England's 'bravery' in table tennis comeback
Drinkhall salutes England 'bravery' in comeback
- From the section Table tennis
England's Paul Drinkhall says his side were "brave" in fighting from 2-0 down to defeat Greece 3-2 in their opening European Championships qualifier in Stoke.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired