Swimming: Duncan Scott one of 10 Scots in GB European team for Glasgow

From the section

Scott stunned the home crowd by winning the 100m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games star Duncan Scott is one of 10 Scottish swimmers who will race in Glasgow at August's European Championships.

Scott, 20, collected six medals at the Gold Coast to become Scotland's most decorated athlete at a single Games.

Hannah Miley, Ross Murdoch and Mark Szaranek, silver medallists in Australia, have been selected.

Craig McLean and Stephen Milne, who bring home 4x100m freestyle relay bronze medals, also make the GB team.

Cassie Wild, Kathleen Dawson and Lucy Hope, who all made the 50m backstroke final at the Games, will compete in Glasgow, along with Craig McNally.

The European Championships run from August 3-9 at Tollcross.