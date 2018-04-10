Commonwealth Games: Jazz Carlin pulls out of 400m freestyle

Media playback is not supported on this device Alys Thomas gets first gold in the pool for Wales and games record in the 200m butterfly

Double Olympic medallist Jazz Carlin has chosen not to compete in the 400m freestyle on the final day of swimming action at the Commonwealth Games.

On Monday, Carlin finished sixth in the 800m freestyle event she won at Glasgow 2014.

The 27-year-old also pulled out of the 200m freestyle on the opening day of competition.

This was less than 24 hours after Carlin carried the Wales flag at the opening ceremony.

No official reason from Team Wales has yet been given for Carlin withdrawal but she has revealed her aim to switch to open water swimming for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Carlin had not competed at a major championships since winning 400m and 800m freestyle silver in Rio in 2016.

She has competed at four Commonwealth Games after making her Wales debut aged 15 in Melbourne and has picked up a gold, two silvers and a bronze.

In the 2018 Games, Alys Thomas won 200m butterfly gold for Wales, while Chloe Tutton picked up a bronze in the 200m breaststroke.