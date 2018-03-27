BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty looks to get close to world records at Gold Coast
Peaty looks to get 'near' world records
- From the section Swimming
The all-conquering Adam Peaty tells BBC Sport he aims to get close to his 50m and 100m breaststroke world records at the Commonwealth Games but has the bigger picture in mind.
