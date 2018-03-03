British Swimming Championships: Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold

Adam Peaty won Great Britain's first gold medal at the Rio Olympics with victory in the 100m breaststroke

Olympic champion Adam Peaty claimed his fourth consecutive 100m breaststroke title at the British Swimming Championships in Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old dominated the race, registering a season-best 58.78 seconds to take the gold medal.

James Wilby - who won 200m breaststroke gold on Friday - claimed silver, with Ross Murdoch taking bronze.

"A race is a race for me, and it's been the same since I was a 14-year-old kid," Peaty said.

"I do exactly the same thing now as I was doing back then - just go, give it everything you've got and when you get out the water, leave nothing behind."