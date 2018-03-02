British Swimming Championships: Wilby beats Murdoch, Guy & O'Connor also win gold

Wilby was part of England's victorious 4x100m medley relay team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

England's James Wilby warmed up for next month's Commonwealth Games with victory over Scotland's Ross Murdoch in the men's 200m breaststroke at the British Championships in Edinburgh.

Wilby swam a time of two minutes 12.02 seconds, more than two seconds quicker than the current Commonwealth champion.

England's James Guy won his second gold in two days in the men's 50m butterfly.

Olympic silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor won gold in the women's 200m individual medley.

"It was a bit of a surprise to be honest," said Wilby. "I was practising a few new things so was pretty happy with how it went.

"I'm pretty happy with how this season is going so far.

"I have had a couple of surprise swims and I'm looking forward to the Commonwealth Games."

Elsewhere, British record holder Guy was denied another gold when he was beaten into silver in the 400m freestyle by Jay Lelliott.

Scotland's Lizzie Simmonds won the women's 200m backstroke, while Lucy Hope took the 50m freestyle crown.

England's Holly Hibbott and Wales' Chloe Tutton were crowned British champions in the 800m freestyle and 100m breaststroke respectively.

Chris Walker-Hebborn, who has been left out of England's squad for the Commonwealths, claimed the 100m backstroke title.

The Commonwealth Games take place in Australia from 4-15 April.