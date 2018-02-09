BBC Sport - Swimmer Tutton wants 'comeback year' after disappointing 2017
Swimmer Tutton wants 'comeback year'
- From the section Swimming
Welsh Olympic swimmer Chloe Tutton tells BBC Sport Wales she is aiming for a "comeback year" after a disappointing 2017.
Tutton finished fourth in the 200m breaststroke at the 2016 Olympics but missed out on a debut World Championships last summer after a "bad swim" at the British trials.
The Cardiff-based swimmer says she hopes she's "had her downfall" and is hoping for a return to form at this April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.
