Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold at European Short Course Championships
-
Swimming
Britain's Olympic champion Adam Peaty won 100m breaststroke gold at the European Short Course Championships.
The 22-year-old, who took bronze in the 50m event earlier in the week, set a new European record of 55.94 seconds in the 100m final in Copenhagen.
It is Peaty's first major title in a short-course competition and follows a silver medal for team-mate Ben Proud in the 50m freestyle event on Friday.
Short-course competitions take place over 25m rather than 50m.
