Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold at European Short Course Championships

Adam Peaty's new best still short of South African Cameron van der Burgh's world record of 55.61 seconds

Britain's Olympic champion Adam Peaty won 100m breaststroke gold at the European Short Course Championships.

The 22-year-old, who took bronze in the 50m event earlier in the week, set a new European record of 55.94 seconds in the 100m final in Copenhagen.

It is Peaty's first major title in a short-course competition and follows a silver medal for team-mate Ben Proud in the 50m freestyle event on Friday.

Short-course competitions take place over 25m rather than 50m.

More to follow.