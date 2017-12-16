Jordan Sloan: Bangor swimmer sets Irish record for 100m freestyle

Jordan Sloan hopes to be named in Northern Ireland's team for the Commonwealth Games

Bangor swimmer Jordan Sloan has become the first Irish swimmer to break 48 seconds for the 100m freestyle.

The 24-year-old clocked 47.84 when finishing second in his heat at the European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen on Saturday.

He held the previous Irish record with the 48.13 set at the 2016 World Short Course Championships in Canada.

Sloan has broken three Irish records for freestyle this week - the 100m , 200m and 400m.

He competes in the 50m backstroke on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, 19-year-old Conor Ferguson set a new Irish junior record in the 100m individual medley.

Ferguson's time of 55.41 bettered the record of 55.84 that he had set in Dublin in November.

Other Irish swimmers setting personal bests were Brendan Hyland in the 50m butterfly (24.11), Calum Bain in the 100m freestyle (48.29) and Danielle Hill in the 50m backstroke (28.02).

Conor Brines was just off his Irish record in the 50m butterfly with a time of 23.51.