European Short Course Championships: Britain's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle silver

Ben Proud won gold and bronze at the World Championships in July

Britain's Ben Proud has won silver in the 50m freestyle at the European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen.

The 23-year-old 50m butterfly world champion had qualified in fifth place for Friday's final.

He clocked a new personal best of 20.66 seconds, behind Russian Vladimir Morozov, who took gold in a championship record time of 20.31secs.

Earlier, Olympic champion Adam Peaty qualified second for Saturday's 100m breaststroke final.

Peaty, who won bronze in the 50m breaststroke on Wednesday, won the first semi-final with a championship record of 56.74secs.

That was topped by Russian Kirill Prigoda who set a new European record with a time of 56.02secs.

Scotland's Ross Murdoch's swim of 57.55secs was enough to see him through in seventh place.

Elsewhere, Kathryn Greenslade missed out on a medal with a fourth place in the 200m backstroke final.

Charlotte Atkinson placed fifth in the final of the 200m butterfly, while Jocelyn Ulyett failed to qualify from her 100m breaststroke semi-final.

Duncan Scott, who won bronze in the men's 200m freestyle on Thursday, could only manage ninth place in his 200m medley preliminary.