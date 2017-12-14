Jordan Sloan: Bangor swimmer third fastest qualifier for Euro Short Course final

Jordan Sloan competed for Ireland at this year's World Championships in the USA

Bangor swimmer Jordan Sloan has progressed to the 200m freestyle final at the European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen.

Sloan, 24, set a new Irish record of one minutes 43.26 seconds as he qualified third fastest for Thursday afternoon's final [16:08 GMT].

The Northern Irishman secured a Commonwealth Games nomination time in the same event last weekend.

Sloan was second in his heat behind Britain's Duncan Scott.

Lithuania's Danas Rapsys looks to be the strong favourite going into the final after clocking 1:41.89 which left him 1.27 seconds faster than second qualifier Scott.

Sloan's Ireland team-mate Brendan Hyland finished 37th in the event after posting a time of 1:47.68.

Another Commonwealth Games contender Conor Ferguson finished 37th in the 100m backstroke after clocking 53.32 seconds while Larne's Danielle Hill, who has also achieved a Gold Coast nomination time, was 43rd in the 100m freestyle heats after finishing in 56.55 seconds.

Alex Murphy was only 0.10 seconds outside Andrew Bree's Irish record set 10 years ago as he clocked 2:08.05 to finish 16th in the 200m breaststroke, with only the top eight making the final.

Murphy's team-mates Darragh Greene [2:11.02] and Nicholas Quinn [2:12.68] finished 26th and 29th in the same event.

Sligo woman Mona McSharry swam a 100m individual medley best of 1:01.90 as she finished 18th to miss out on a semi-final place by 0.27.

McSharry and Hill then joined Conor Brines and Calum Bain in the first time Ireland were represented in a senior mixed medley replay event on the international stage as they quartet set a national record of 1:43.15 to finish 16th.