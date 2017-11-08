BBC Sport - Refugee to Olympian - swimmer Yusra Mardini's incredible journey as she targets Tokyo 2020

Mardini's incredible Olympic journey

Yusra Mardini represented Team Refugee as a swimmer at the Rio Olympics in 2016, less than a year before she fled war-torn Syria and made the 25-day journey to Europe.

During the sea crossing from Turkey to Lesbos her dinghy got into trouble and Mardini and others jumped into the open water to help guide the boat to safety.

