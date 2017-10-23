BBC Sport - Adam Peaty wins 100m at Manchester International
Peaty wins at Manchester International
- From the section Swimming
Olympic champion Adam Peaty proves he's on good form after the World Championships with a comfortable win in the 100m breaststroke at the Manchester International swim meet at Manchester Aquatics Centre.
