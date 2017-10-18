European Short Course Championships: Charlotte Atkinson selected in GB team
Manx swimmer Charlotte Atkinson has been named in a 10-strong British team for the European Short Course Championships in Denmark.
The two-time British champion from the Isle of Man has been selected alongside world champions Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott.
Atkinson, 19, clinched gold in both the women's 50m and 200m butterfly at the British Championships in April.
The European Championships will be held in Copenhagen between 13-17 December.
Atkinson is also expected to represent the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April next year.
The Loughborough-based athlete made her debut for the senior British team at the World Championships in Budapest in July after her two national titles.
British team
Freya Anderson - Ellesmere College Titans
Charlotte Atkinson - Loughborough University
Kathleen Dawson - University of Stirling
Emily Large - Newcastle Swim Team
Jocelyn Ulyett - Loughborough University
Max Litchfield - City of Sheffield
Ross Murdoch - University of Stirling
Adam Peaty - National Centre Loughborough
Ben Proud - Plymouth Leander
Duncan Scott - University of Stirling