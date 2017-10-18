European Short Course Championships: Charlotte Atkinson selected in GB team

Isle of Man swimmer Charlotte Atkinson set three Manx records at the British championships

Manx swimmer Charlotte Atkinson has been named in a 10-strong British team for the European Short Course Championships in Denmark.

The two-time British champion from the Isle of Man has been selected alongside world champions Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott.

Atkinson, 19, clinched gold in both the women's 50m and 200m butterfly at the British Championships in April.

The European Championships will be held in Copenhagen between 13-17 December.

Atkinson is also expected to represent the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April next year.

The Loughborough-based athlete made her debut for the senior British team at the World Championships in Budapest in July after her two national titles.

British team

Freya Anderson - Ellesmere College Titans

Charlotte Atkinson - Loughborough University

Kathleen Dawson - University of Stirling

Emily Large - Newcastle Swim Team

Jocelyn Ulyett - Loughborough University

Max Litchfield - City of Sheffield

Ross Murdoch - University of Stirling

Adam Peaty - National Centre Loughborough

Ben Proud - Plymouth Leander

Duncan Scott - University of Stirling