Jazz Carlin: Welsh swimmer 11th on open water debut

'People think I'm nuts!' - Jazz Carlin reveals 10k open water ambition

Jazz Carlin finished in 11th place on her open water debut in China.

The 27-year-old finished in 1:38:36.10 at the World Cup event in Chun'An, 01:06.90 behind winner Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil.

Carlin won two silver medals in the pool at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

But the Welsh swimmer has decided to try the open water 10k distance, creating the potential to compete in that event at Tokyo 2020 alongside her 400m and 800m specialities.