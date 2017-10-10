Para-swimming Worlds: GB withdraw from rearranged meet after Mexico earthquake

Britain's four-time Paralympic champion Bethany Firth had already been forced to withdraw through injury

British Swimming has withdrawn from the rearranged Para-swimming World Championships in Mexico, citing safety concerns among other factors.

The International Paralympic Committee was forced to move the event after an earthquake killed more than 200 people.

Originally scheduled for 30 September to 6 October, the championships will now be from 27 November to 7 December.

"The safety and wellbeing of athletes and staff has to be our priority," said British Swimming chief Jack Buckner.

"There are a number of concerns the sport has, including the impact on education and the timeline to be able to be the best prepared for this competition.

"A World Championships is the biggest meet for the sport outside of Paralympics and we are disappointed to have to make a decision about our attendance."

IPC president Andrew Parsons said last month he appreciated "the new dates may not suit all athletes and teams".

He added that the IPC felt it was important to "show support to the people of Mexico City" after the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake.