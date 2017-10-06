Double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin tells BBC Sport she is to start racing in open water as well as in the pool.

Carlin, 27, says she suffered with 'Olympic blues" after her success at Rio 2016, but has "got her spark back" after a break from the sport.

She hopes to race at two 10,000m open water World Cups later this month but still wants to represent Wales in the pool at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, as well as chase four medals for GB at Tokyo 2020.