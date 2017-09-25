BBC Sport - Dan Wallace reveals 'embarrassment' and 'regret' at drink driving conviction

Wallace embarrassed by conviction

Commonwealth Games and Olympic swimming medallist Dan Wallace tells Rhona McLeod that he is embarrassed after being convicted of drink driving three months ago. The 24 year old now faces an anxious wait to see if he will be selected by Team Scotland for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next spring.

Top videos

Video

Wallace embarrassed by conviction

Video

Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport

  • From the section Sport
Video

When showboating goes wrong...

Video

Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one

Video

'I thought about taking my own life' - how running helped Ian

Video

Highlights: Moeen hits brilliant 53-ball century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

NFL stars stage Wembley anthem protest

Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea thrash Bristol City

Video

Mike Myers on British roots & Invictus Games

Video

Hughton pleased with 'balanced' Brighton

Video

Sagan wins historic hat-trick in photo finish

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Jacksonville thrash Baltimore at Wembley

Video

Mbemba fouled for Brighton goal - Benitez

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired