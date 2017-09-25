BBC Sport - Dan Wallace reveals 'embarrassment' and 'regret' at drink driving conviction
Wallace embarrassed by conviction
- From the section Swimming
Commonwealth Games and Olympic swimming medallist Dan Wallace tells Rhona McLeod that he is embarrassed after being convicted of drink driving three months ago. The 24 year old now faces an anxious wait to see if he will be selected by Team Scotland for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next spring.
