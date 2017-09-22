BBC Sport - World Para Swimming Championships: Jessica-Jane Applegate accepts Mexico postponement
Applegate's thoughts 'with Mexico'
Jessica-Jane Applegate tells BBC Radio Norfolk she is grateful not to have been caught up in the Mexico earthquake following the postponement of the World Para Swimming Championships.
"It would have been a great opportunity to go for four gold medals, but it's just not safe for anyone to be out there at the minute.
"My thoughts are with everyone in Mexico," she says.
