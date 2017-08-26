World Junior Swimming: 100m backstroke medallist Conor Ferguson into 50m final

Conor Ferguson
Conor Ferguson will also compete in the 200m backstroke on Monday

Bangor club swimmer Conor Ferguson followed his 100m backstroke silver medal by qualifying for the 50m backstroke final at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

Ferguson was fifth fastest qualifier as his semi-final time of 26.62 seconds was 0.01 outside his heat team.

Mona McSharry, who won 50m breaststroke bronze, was second fastest qualifier for the 100m breaststroke final.

Both Irish swimmers' finals take place on Saturday night.

Ferguson will also be in action in the 200m backstroke on the final day of the championships on Monday.

