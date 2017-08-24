Conor Ferguson second fastest qualifier at World Juniors

Conor Ferguson
Conor Ferguson won silver at the 2017 European Junior Championships

Bangor club swimmer Conor Ferguson is in contention for a medal after an impressive semi-final performance at the World Junior Championships.

The 17-year-old won his 100m backstroke semi-final by eight tenths of a second and is the second fastest qualifier for Thursday night's final in Indianapolis.

Ferguson clocked 54.53 seconds with Spain's Hugo Gonzalez on 54.43.

In July, Ferguson won a silver medal for Ireland in the 50m backstroke at the European Junior Championships.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired