BBC Sport - Adam Peaty: Double world champion wants further 50m improvement

Peaty setting no limits on 50m world record

World champion Adam Peaty insists he can still improve on his new 50m breaststroke world record.

The 22-year-old rounded off a hectic day full of media duties by remembering his roots to tell BBC East Midlands Today about his short and long-term plans following his incredible success at the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary.

WATCH: 'I need man strength to come through' - Peaty

