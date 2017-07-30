BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships: Adam Peaty & Great Britain win 4x100m medley relay silver
Peaty leads GB to 4x100m medley relay silver
Great Britain claim silver in the 4x100m medley relay at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
