World Swimming Championships: Max Litchfield fourth in 400m individual medley

Litchfield missed out on a bronze medal by 0.48secs

Great Britain's Max Litchfield finished fourth in the final of the 400m individual medley at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

Litchfield finished in a time of four minutes 9.6 seconds, missing out on a medal by less than half a second.

America's Chase Kalisz took gold, setting a new championship record with a time of 4mins 5.9secs.

Hungary's David Verraszto claimed the silver medal, as Daiya Seto of Japan took the bronze.

"What can you do?" said Litchfield. "That last 25 metres was the hardest of my life, but you can't control other people and I have to be really pleased with the time.

"I've been progressing for the last three to four years and there's been a massive drop in my times, but I can't do anything about that [result] and it's just a matter of going away and working on more things."

Double Commonwealth champion Hannah Miley was eighth in the women's 400m IM event with home favourite and Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu taking gold ahead of Mireia Belmonte of Spain and Canada's Sydney Pickrem.

"That's not what I came here for, I'm pretty gutted with that as I was expecting a lot more from myself," said Miley.

"Obviously something psychologically is not quite there yet, but it'll give me a kick up the backside and I need to get stuck back in and make sure the Commies [Commonwealth Games] are a lot, lot faster."