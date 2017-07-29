BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships: GB's James Guy claims 100m butterfly bronze
GB's Guy claims 100m world butterfly bronze
- From the section Swimming
Watch Great Britain's James Guy win a shared bronze in the men's 100m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
