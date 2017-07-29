World Swimming Championships: Britons Ben Proud and James Guy win a bronze each

Media playback is not supported on this device World Swimming Championships: GB's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle bronze in close final

World Aquatics Championships on the BBC Hosts: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 23-30 July Coverage: Live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, online, BBC Sport mobile app and BBC Radio. Click for full times.

Ben Proud and James Guy took Britain's medal tally at the World Swimming Championships to six with a bronze a piece in Budapest.

Sprinter Proud, who won 50m butterfly gold on Monday, took third in 50m freestyle final in 21.43 seconds.

Guy - part of Britain's gold medal winning 4x200m freestyle line-up on Friday - shared 100m butterfly bronze with Joseph Schooling of Singapore.

The pair both finished in 50.83 seconds.

USA's breakthrough star of the Budapest World Championships - Caelab Dressell won both the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly events.

'An amazing race to be part of'

Proud finished an agonising fourth in his Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and was delighted to secure a second medal of the competition, but this time in an Olympic event.

Only freestyle has a 50m event in the Olympics, with butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke limited to 100m and 200m distances.

"That was an amazing race to be part of," said the 22-year-old Proud.

"To come away with a bronze in an Olympic event is probably more pleasing than the other day," he said.

"Caeleb has been amazing this week and isn't someone who's going to disappear anytime soon, so it's given me more motivation to go back to training and work on things like my start, because he has the best start I've ever seen."

Snoring troubles tired Guy

World Swimming Championships: GB's James Guy claims 100m butterfly bronze

Guy's success came less than 24 hours after powering the British men's 4x200m freestyle team to a successful defence of their title they won at the 2015 Worlds.

The 21-year-old admits he struggled to sleep last night after the adrenaline high, but also because of his room-mate Adam Peaty, who was apparently snoring.

"I was fairly tired today to be honest," admitted Guy.

"To win a bronze though is a good result because I had a terrible start, turn and awful finish - so there's lots to work on."

Meanwhile, Britain's Sarah Vasey qualified for Sunday's 50m breaststroke final in 30.46 seconds - the sixth quickest time.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom claimed her second title of the week - following up 100m butterfly gold with the 50m title - as Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Egypt's Farida Osman finished second and third respectively.

She then qualified for Sunday's 50m freestyle final by setting a new world record of 23.67 seconds - her second of the week after breaking the 100m mark earlier in the event.

Australia's Emily Seebohm upset home favourite Katinka Hosszu to claim 200m backstroke gold ahead of the Hungarian who was second, as USA's Kathleen Baker came third.

American Katie Ledecky won her third-straight world 800m freestyle gold - her fifth title of the championships.

Chinese swimmer Binjie Li, 15, came second, USA's Leah Smith was third with British debutant Holly Hibbott eighth.