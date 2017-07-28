BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships: Britain come from third to defend relay title

GB come from third to defend world relay title

Great Britain's men's 4x200m freestyle team successfully defend their title at the 2017 World Championships in Hungary after an outstanding swim from James Guy.

