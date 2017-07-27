World Swimming: Conor Ferguson 21st in 200m backstroke heats

Conor Ferguson
Conor Ferguson will compete in the World Junior Championships in the USA in August

Bangor club swimmer Conor Ferguson has finished in 21st place following the 200m backstroke heats at the World Championships in Budapest.

Ferguson, who recently won the silver medal for the 50m backstroke at the European Junior Championships, had a time of 1:59.09 on Thursday.

The 17-year-old needed to be in the top 16 to qualify for the semi-finals.

His personal best for the 200m back is 1:58.80 which was set at the Irish Open Championships in April.

Ferguson now turns his focus to the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis which take place from 23-28 August

