BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships 2017: USA break relay world record to win world gold
USA break relay world record to win world gold
- From the section Swimming
The United States win the 4x100m mixed medley relay in a world record time of 3:38.56, with Great Britain missing out on a medal by three-tenths of a second with Canada and China sharing third.
