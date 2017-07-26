BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships 2017: USA break relay world record to win world gold

USA break relay world record to win world gold

The United States win the 4x100m mixed medley relay in a world record time of 3:38.56, with Great Britain missing out on a medal by three-tenths of a second with Canada and China sharing third.

WATCH MORE: Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

