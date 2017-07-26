BBC Sport - Adam Peaty's Grandma: I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it
I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it - Adam Peaty's nan
- From the section Swimming
Adam Peaty's nan says she hasn't been flown for 20 years but travelling to Budapest to watch her Olympic champion grandson compete in the World Aquatics Championships is "worth it".
