BBC Sport - Adam Peaty's Grandma: I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it

I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it - Adam Peaty's nan

Adam Peaty's nan says she hasn't been flown for 20 years but travelling to Budapest to watch her Olympic champion grandson compete in the World Aquatics Championships is "worth it".

WATCH MORE: Peaty breaks world record twice in one day

Top videos

Video

I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it - Adam Peaty's nan

Video

Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Barkley wants new challenge - Koeman

Video

Peaty breaks world record twice in one day

Video

Mourinho: Clubs 'creating out-of-control market'

Video

USA break relay world record to win world gold

Video

Rudolph and Miller inspire Glamorgan win

Video

Peaty is swimming's poster boy - Adlington

Video

Hitchcox grabs 'gravity-defying' try

Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Video

Man Utd youngsters too good for County Fermanagh

Audio

Our TMS

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired