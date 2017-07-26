Adam Peaty wins 50m breaststroke to complete double-double at World Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

World Aquatics Championships on the BBC Hosts: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 23-30 July Coverage: Live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, online, BBC Sport mobile app and BBC Radio. Click for full times.

Britain's Adam Peaty defended his 50m breaststroke title with another stunning display to complete a World Aquatics Championships double-double.

Peaty, 22, who also retained his 100m title on Monday, finished in 25.99 seconds - just short of the world record 25.95 he set in the semi-final.

Brazil's Joao Gomes Junior took silver and South African Cameron van der Burgh was third.

Olympic 2008 champion Rebecca Adlington said: "He's not done badly this week."

What makes Peaty so fast over 50m?

Karen Pickering, British 2001 world 4x200m freestyle gold medallist

We all know how strong Peaty is.

In his semi-final he was a little bit lower in the water as he set his world record. Because he's not quite as high as he is in the 100m, he has a quicker turnover. He can keep that up for 50m, but not for a 100m - that's why he went to 25.95 seconds.

You couldn't do that in the 100m because of the build-up of lactic acid. But because it's Adam Peaty, he might be able to manage that in a year.

Watch the full interview on BBC Radio 5 live's page

Analysis

Rebecca Adlington, double Olympic champion at Beijing 2008

He is the poster boy for swimming across the world, not just in Britain

Adam gets the biggest cheer from the crowd for a non-Hungarian for the whole meet.

Everyone wants to see him do well because he's such a likeable character.

No-one is even close to him, so you ask yourself how much more can he improve.