World Swimming Championships: Sloan fails to progress in Budapest

Jordan Sloan has missed out on the 100m freestyle semi-finals at the World Championships in Budapest after finishing sixth in his heat.

The Bangor swimmer clocked a time of 49.66 seconds, which was 36th overall from Wednesday morning's heats.

Australia's Cameron McEvoy set the fastest time with 47.97.

Sloan also failed to go through from the 200m freestyle heats on Monday when he was 37th overall in 1:49.17 and 1.76 seconds outside his Irish record.

He will also compete in Friday's 50m freestyle heats while Bangor club-mate Conor Ferguson goes in the 200m backstroke heats on Thursday.

Following the Budapest event Ferguson will travel to the USA for his main summer target, the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.