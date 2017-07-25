BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships 2017: 'Wonderful' Lily King breaks 100m breaststroke world record
'Wonderful' King breaks 100m breaststroke world record
- From the section Swimming
USA's Lilly King sets a new world record of 1.04.13 in the women's 100m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
