Peaty sets new world record in 50m breaststroke
Adam Peaty produces a new world record in the 50m breaststroke in the heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Peaty swam 26.10 seconds, eclipsing the 26.42 secs he produced at the 2015 Worlds.
