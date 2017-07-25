BBC Sport - World Swimming Championships 2017: Kylie Masse breaks 100m backstroke world record
Masse breaks 100m backstroke world record
- From the section Swimming
Canada's Kylie Masse produces a new world record in the 100m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
