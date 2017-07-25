Adam Peaty sets new world record in 50m breaststroke

Adam Peaty now holds three of the top 10 times in the world for the 50m breaststroke

World Aquatics Championships on the BBC Hosts: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 23-30 July Coverage: Live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, online, BBC Sport mobile app and BBC Radio. Click for full times.

Adam Peaty sliced more than three-tenths of a second off his own 50m breaststroke world record in the heats at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday.

Peaty swam 26.10 seconds in Hungary, eclipsing the 26.42 secs he produced at the 2015 Worlds.

The Briton, 22, retained his 100m breaststroke title on Monday.

"This morning I came in nice and relaxed. I wasn't even up for it that much so it is crazy," Peaty said.