Adam Peaty retains 100m breaststroke title at World Aquatics Championships

Breaking news
World Aquatics Championships on the BBC
Hosts: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 23-30 July
Coverage: Live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, online, BBC Sport mobile app and BBC Radio. Click for full times.

Great Britain's Adam Peaty set a new World Championship record as he successfully defended his men's 100m breaststroke title in Budapest.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion, who also set a World Championship record in qualifying, clocked 57.47 seconds.

"I felt like a little boy again going out," Peaty told BBC Sport. "You aim for world records, but they are world records for a reason."

American Kevin Cordes took silver, with Russia's Kirill Prigoda in third.

Peaty's fellow Briton Ross Murdoch was eighth.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Swimming on the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired