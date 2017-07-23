World Aquatics Championships: Adam Peaty qualifies fastest for 100m breaststroke final

Adam Peaty is the current Olympic, world, Commonwealth and European champion

World Aquatics Championships on the BBC Hosts: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 23-30 July Coverage: Live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, online, BBC Sport mobile app and BBC Radio. Click for full times.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty set a World Championship record in the men's 100m breaststroke as he qualified fastest for Monday's final in Budapest.

The 22-year-old clocked 57.75 seconds as fellow Briton Ross Murdoch also made the final.

Peaty, who will defend his 50m and 100m titles, said: "56 seconds is achievable whether I get it tomorrow or in three years. I'll definitely get it."

Meanwhile, James Guy finished sixth in the men's 400m freestyle final.

Guy, an Olympic silver medallist in men's 4x200m freestyle relay, will race in the preliminary rounds of his favoured event - the 200m freestyle - on Monday.

"Based off this morning I thought I'd go faster than that, but tonight it just felt a bit tougher," he told BBC Sport.

"The effort was there but the time wasn't. But it's the 200m and that's a better event for me. I know I'm in good shape so I just need to do it in the pool."

Ben Proud qualified for tomorrow's final of the men's 50m butterfly and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor set a season's best time to make the final of the women's 200m individual medley, but team-mate Hannah Miley missed out.

American Katie Ledecky set a new World Championships record of three minutes 56:06 seconds in the women's 400m freestyle final to take the gold medal.